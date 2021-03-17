Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.76. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FMBH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 71,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,201. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

