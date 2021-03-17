Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Insiders sold 378,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after purchasing an additional 252,799 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

