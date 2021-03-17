Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,161,037 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $33,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. 27,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,158. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

