Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 753,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,087. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $796.44 million, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

