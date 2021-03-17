Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.85 Million

Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $166.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.05 million. Perficient reported sales of $145.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $689.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.01 million to $693.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $754.42 million, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $762.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PRFT opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.