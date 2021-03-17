Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.61 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.83 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

