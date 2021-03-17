Analysts Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Vicor posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.49. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,266. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

