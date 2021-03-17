Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Separately, HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

