Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

LPI opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

