Analysts Offer Predictions for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 588,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $11,677,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after buying an additional 95,126 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

