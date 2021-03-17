Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deere & Company (DE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE):

3/10/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $403.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $331.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $394.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $353.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $376.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

