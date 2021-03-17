Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EVERTEC (EVTC)

EVERTEC (NYSE: EVTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – EVERTEC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – EVERTEC was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – EVERTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – EVERTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/2/2021 – EVERTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – EVERTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/11/2021 – EVERTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/4/2021 – EVERTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/28/2021 – EVERTEC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. "

1/22/2021 – EVERTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 5,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,533 shares of company stock worth $10,561,375 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

