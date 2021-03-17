Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM):

3/10/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

3/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.91. 534,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,905,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.