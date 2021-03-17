Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mastercard (MA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $415.00 to $450.00.

2/28/2021 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/16/2021 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s earnings of $1.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6% but the same declined 16% year over year due to weak cross-border business. The stock has performed in line with its industry in six months’ time. The company executed several acquisitions to supplement organic efforts It is gaining from solid demand for digital and contactless solutions amid the COVID crisis. Investment in technology keeps it at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving payments industry. It is well poised to gain from consistent cash generating abilities from operations. Its strong capital position drives investment in business and shareholder value addition. However, steep costs might stress margins. Its cross-border volumes will remain suppressed due to COVID-led restriction on travel and entertainment.”

1/29/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $377.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $371.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MA stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.00. 109,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $377.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Get Mastercard Incorporated alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.