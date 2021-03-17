Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $252.00 to $273.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $233.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,948,338 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

