Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (ACCYY, ADNT, AFLYY, AG, ALSMY, AMPH, ANFGF, BPOSY, BTE, CCGGY)

Analysts' updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 17th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dawson James. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomer have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar affirmed adjusted net income between $62 million and $67 million for 2021.However, its exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $362.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Pool Corp have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period, solid demand across swimming pool maintenance supplies is likely to aid the company in the days ahead. Also, the company’s expansion initiatives are noteworthy. It reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Pool Corp anticipates earnings per share in the range of $9.01 to $9.51, up from 2020 adjusted earnings of $8.42. The company’s strong balance sheet should help it tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 30 days. Moreover, rise in labor and delivery costs, and increased investments in information technology systems and hardware remain concerns.”

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.45. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe’s investment portfolio, consisting of high-quality, liquid-fixed income government and corporate securities with a relatively low allocation to equities is impressive. We expect the same to rise in the future on the back of the company’s strategic initiatives. It has been witnessing steady premium growth over the past few quarters, driven by Casualty and Specialty plus Property segments. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations by getting rid of low-return high-risk businesses. Its balance sheet strength remains impressive. The company has been witnessing growing free cash flow over the past few years. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, the company remains exposed to severe losses associated with catastrophic events, which impact its underwriting results.”

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$1.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

