Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DoorDash (DASH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – DoorDash had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/8/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – DoorDash had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/22/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $190.00 to $210.00.

1/27/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,867. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.51.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

