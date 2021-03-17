Analyzing Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Baltic International USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 23.70%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Baltic International USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.99 $98.08 million $1.64 9.32 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA.

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, meaning that its stock price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Baltic International USA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

