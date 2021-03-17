Analyzing Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenneco and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 1 3 0 0 1.75 Visteon 2 3 6 0 2.36

Tenneco presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.32%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $105.44, indicating a potential downside of 21.89%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Tenneco.

Risk & Volatility

Tenneco has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenneco and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $17.45 billion 0.05 -$334.00 million $3.22 3.78 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.28 $70.00 million $2.77 48.74

Visteon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenneco. Tenneco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco -13.32% -24.05% -1.22% Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

Summary

Visteon beats Tenneco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

