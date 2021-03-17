Anoncoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,111.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 298.2% higher against the dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $353,970.49 and $1,111.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 519.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

