Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of AR stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 514,228 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

