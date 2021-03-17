Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after buying an additional 655,752 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 70,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Antero Resources by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 519,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

