Anyswap Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $59.46 million and $1.13 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00005447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00459917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00157860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00078331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00579339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

