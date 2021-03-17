AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $303.52

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.52 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17). AO World shares last traded at GBX 306.50 ($4.00), with a volume of 551,460 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85.

In other AO World news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

AO World Company Profile (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

