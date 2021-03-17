Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $51,505,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

AON stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,375. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

