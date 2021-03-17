Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

