Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,719,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,060. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

