Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $23,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

