Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 19,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Aphria stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

