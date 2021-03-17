APi Group (APG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

