APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of APi Group worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,159,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth $19,511,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

APi Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

