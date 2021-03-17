APIX Price Reaches $0.0961 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00055239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00666550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070186 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

