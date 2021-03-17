Apollo Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,333 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,372% compared to the typical volume of 566 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 846,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,639. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $971.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.