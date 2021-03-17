AppCoins 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.56 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $27.48 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00645429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034105 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,384,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,384,981 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

