Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,065,080 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $988,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Apple by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,617,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $878,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,650 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,427,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,047,053,000 after purchasing an additional 626,512 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,193,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.