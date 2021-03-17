Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 117,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 81,782 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Apple by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 96,693 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 216,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 159,168 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Apple by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 937,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,588,000 after buying an additional 577,491 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

