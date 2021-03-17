Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 84,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.