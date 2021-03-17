Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
APDN opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
