Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APDN opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

