Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

