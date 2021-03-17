Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of APRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,077. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

