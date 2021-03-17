Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

