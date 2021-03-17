Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

