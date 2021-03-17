Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 20.6% in February

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 560,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aravive by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

