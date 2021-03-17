ARAW Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 91.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $35,298.90 and approximately $15.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARAW has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00050453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00663695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

