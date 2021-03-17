ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.26

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 525170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several research analysts have commented on MT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $14,575,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

