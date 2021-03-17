Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.73 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $420,201.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,126,990 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

