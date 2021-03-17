Archer DAO Governance Token Price Tops $1.16 (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002088 BTC on exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $670,584.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,108,304 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

