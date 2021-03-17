Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 1,099,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,561,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several analysts have commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $753,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.