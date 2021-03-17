Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 5.5%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 316,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 535,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

