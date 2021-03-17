ArdCoin Market Cap Hits $24.84 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $24.84 million and $337.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

